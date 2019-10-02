Multiple Injuries Reported After Vintage B-17 Flying Fortress Crashes at Connecticut Airport

Multiple people have been reported to be injured after a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber aircraft crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut Wednesday morning.

The aircraft crashed at the end of a runway at 10 a.m. while attempting to land at the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Fire and law enforcement officials could not immediately comment on the nature of the crash. Local media reports that multiple people have been injured. At least six patients were taken to Hartford Hospital, according to multiple reports.

The Bradley International Airport said the aircraft was a Collings Foundation World War II plane—a B-17 Flying Fortress. The airport is currently closed, and the FAA has implemented a ground stop for flights heading to the airport.

“We have an active fire and rescue operation underway,” read a tweet from the airport Wednesday morning.

The Hartford Courant reported earlier in the week that the B-17 aircraft was among five planes—including a B-24J Liberator bomber, B-25 Mitchell bomber, a P-51 Mustang fighter and a P-40 Warhawk fighter—that would be at the Bradley International Airport starting Monday through Thursday for tours.

