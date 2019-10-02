Boris Johnson Says U.K. Is Offering Brexit Compromise to E.U.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushes through the rain during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Johnson says
Frank Augstein—AP
By Associated Press
10:49 AM EDT

(MANCHESTER, England) –– Britain has sent its proposals for a Brexit deal to leaders of the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging “rapid negotiations towards a solution.”

The proposals submitted on Wednesday focus on maintaining an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland – the key sticking point to a Brexit deal.

Johnsons says in a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that the U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.

He says not reaching a deal would be “a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE