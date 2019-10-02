U.S. Can Impose Tariffs On $7.5 Billion of E.U. Goods in Retaliation for Airbus Subsidies

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom speaks during a media conference after an informal lunch of EU trade ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The World Trade Organization ruled in May that Europe illegally subsidized Airbus, hurting U.S. competitor Boeing. The WTO is set shortly to allow President Donald Trump to slap tariffs worth billions of euros on European products, including wine, cheese and olives, in response.
Virginia Mayo—AP
By Associated Press
10:38 AM EDT

(BRUSSELS) –– The World Trade Organization says the United States can impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of goods from the European Union as retaliation for illegal subsidies to European plane-maker Airbus — a record award from the trade body.

The move green-lights the Trump administration to slap countermeasures on the 28-member bloc and follows a WTO ruling in May 2018 on the Airbus subsidies.

Wednesday’s award doesn’t end the long-running trans-Atlantic dispute over aircraft: WTO arbitrators are expected to rule next year on how much the EU can impose in tariffs following a separate decision that went against Boeing.

The U.S. has already announced plans to impose tariffs on EU cheeses, olives, whiskey, as well as aircraft and aircraft parts. Wednesday’s decision may require fine-tuning of that list.

