Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has discussed about how she balances traveling with a nearly five-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor while she and Prince Harry complete their Africa tour.

Markle told reporters that most of the tour schedule is based around her son Archie’s feeding schedule.

“We’re doing well,” she said on Tuesday. “I think the schedule, they’ve been very kind to me because everything is based around Archie’s feed times.”

She added: “It’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The royal couple began their first official tour as a family with Archie in tow when they traveled on Sept. 23, kicking off the 10-day tour in South Africa. Archie made a rare public appearance when the family met with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in the first few days of the tour.

Markle and her son remained in South Africa while Harry took solo trips to Botswana, Malawi and Angola. The couple has since reunited. “I miss him so much, but I think for us it’s just been a really special trip because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us,” she said of the tour. “You can see the impact is good and it feels meaningful.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.