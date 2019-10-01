Trump Administration's Former Ukraine Envoy Kurt Volker to Testify Thursday

The Trump administration’s former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, has confirmed he will speak to three House committees behind closed doors on Thursday.

That’s according to a House official familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Government Reform committees invited Volker to appear as part of their investigations into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Volker resigned last week after a whistleblower complaint detailed Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian president.

The official said former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch will appear Oct. 11. The committees agreed to the new date after she was originally scheduled to appear Wednesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the panels in a letter Tuesday that the dates they had scheduled were “not feasible.”

