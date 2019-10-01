'You're Good-Looking!' Ukraine's President Charms Tom Cruise Amid Trump Impeachment Probe

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm U.S. President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.

Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Zelensky tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Zelensky joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

Contact us at editors@time.com.