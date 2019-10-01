While Gigi Hadid apprehending a runway crasher during the final walk of the Chanel fashion show may have been the most memorable moment of the presentation, it was hardly the most exciting meet-up at the Paris Fashion Week event. Music and fashion fans alike were delighted to see that K-pop star, Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim, known by the mononym Jennie, was on deck for all the high fashion hijinks at Chanel, where she met up with fellow front row guest, rapper Cardi B. Ahead of the show, the pair shared a hug and chatted as they posed for pictures before taking their seats next to none other than Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Jennie’s presence at the Chanel show was only fitting as she’s been a model for Chanel Korea Beauty since 2018 and became a brand ambassador for Chanel Korea shortly afterwards. See the best of Jennie and Cardi B at Chanel’s front row below.

