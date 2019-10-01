Pro-democracy politicians defied a police ban to lead a march through downtown Hong Kong on Tuesday, China’s National Day, calling for reform and greater autonomy from Beijing.

Tens of thousands of black-clad protesters began gathering in the early afternoon at the Causeway Bay retail and entertainment district. Chanting “Fight for freedom!”—and the democracy movement’s slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time!”—they set off for the city center. At the head of the march, politicians including veteran campaigners Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan carried a banner that read “End dictatorship, return power to the people.”

Marchers also sang “Glory to Hong Kong,” a song that many are calling the enclave’s “national anthem.”

“It’s the 70th anniversary of China, so it’s even more important to come out today,” said Apple, a 17-year-old student protester. “China is getting more powerful. If China becomes more powerful other countries might experience something like what’s happening in Hong Kong now. It’s an important to come out and stop them,” she told TIME.

Nicola, a 22-year-old protester, said the Chinese government needed to change. “Essentially, it’s a communist regime like North Korea.”

Images of Chinese president Xi Jinping were defaced en route and many protesters scattered paper funeral offerings.

“This is for mourning for Hong Kong, because we are suffering, we are dying,” said Anne, 35. “Many people in China are celebrating today but this is not a celebration for us. We are mourning for Hong Kong even though they’re celebrating.”

Hundreds of protesters meanwhile gathered in several northern districts, where some built barricades and armed themselves with bamboo poles. Protesters fought skirmishes with police, who responded with baton charges and tear gas. Live news streams showed the storefronts of mainland Chinese-owned businesses damaged and vandalized.

National Day is a festive occasion in mainland China, but a source of tension and resentment in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, where most people, according to surveys, do not define themselves as Chinese but as “Hongkongers.”

Although the raising of the Chinese flag took place without incident at 8:00 a.m. local time, the public were not invited and VIPs attending the ceremony were asked, for security reasons, to gather at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center to watch the event on closed circuit television.

Much of the city is on lockdown, with more than two dozen shopping malls closed, some 15 subway stations shuttered, and thousands of police on the streets.

Early in the day, protesters unveiled a banner reading “Oct. 1 national day of mourning—liberate Hong Kong” from the summit of Lion Rock, a 495-meter hill overlooking the Kowloon peninsula that many in the former British colony regard as symbolic of the city.

Other protesters hung a banner reading “#NotMyNationalDay, Proud to be British since 1841” at the entrance of the British consulate.

Some had traveled from the neighboring Chinese territory of Macau to take part. Connie, a 29-year-old designer said “In Macau, most people support this.”

Her companion Cheng, 28, added: “There’s no chance in Macau to do this, so if something like is happening in Hong Kong, we have to come and support it.”

Jeffrey Wasserstrom, professor of history at the University of California, Irvine and the author of the forthcoming book Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink, told TIME that the Hong Kong protests were “a thorn in Xi Jinping’s side.”

He said: “If this were to go the way Beijing would like it to, it would be a large military parade and spectacle that people would watch and think, ‘Look how far China has come. Look how far China has come since 1949. But also, look how far it’s gone since the period of Mao or even just a couple decades ago with how high-tech it is now.’”

However, the protests, he explained “implicitly question whether China has really changed all that much since 70 years ago when China was under the control of a dictatorial one-party state that the communists claimed needed to be overthrown for a new China to be born.”

In the run-up to National Day, which this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, the Chinese flag has been burned and bunting and banners promoting the Oct. 1 celebrations destroyed by protesters seeking greater freedom for Hong Kong if not self-determination or independence.

Over the weekend, protesters also lobbed petrol bombs at government offices and fought running battles with police, who responded with tear gas, water cannon, and live rounds fired in warning.

Many in the democracy movement hold scant hope of a agreement with Hong Kong’s current Beijing-backed administration.

“If the government humbly listens to Hong Kong people, then we can resolve our political crisis,” democratic lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told TIME. “But right now, we cannot he optimistic since the Hong Kong government is so stubborn and arrogant.”

Hong Kong has endured four months of unrest, sparked by a now withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed rendition of fugitive suspects to China for the first time. The initial protests quickly expanded into a democratic rebellion and repudiation of Beijing’s sovereignty.

The longtime British possession was retroceded to China in 1997 after 156 years of colonial rule, but its 7.2 million inhabitants remain culturally and linguistically distinct from mainland Chinese—differences that are sharply underscored on National Day.

“Today is the 70th anniversary of the birth of Red China, the birth of the regime that brought so much suffering to the Chinese people,” said a 66-year-old retiree named Alfred, who had come on to the streets. “Today is not a celebration for us in Hong Kong. Today, we are mourning.”

—With reporting by Laignee Barron, Aria Chen, Amy Gunia, Abhishyant Kidangoor and Hillary Leung

