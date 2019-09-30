The goose is loose in the new Untitled Goose Game and it’s causing quite the stir on the internet. After Untitled Goose was unleashed for Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC on Sept. 20, the game’s titular bird protagonist quickly became a viral star.

In the days since Untitled Goose’s debut, Twitter users, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, have taken to the social media platform to express their admiration for the game’s delightfully bizarre premise, which asks players to assume the role of a mischievous goose wreaking havoc on a quaint English village.

“You are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village,” the game’s description on Nintendo’s website reads. “Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Apparently we all stan a waterfowl icon who does what it wants when it wants.

