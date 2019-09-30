It’s actually really easy to hide during a couple’s proposal — all you need to do is dress as a bush among nearby forestry and you’ll see it all go down.

Take advice from Therese Merkel (not to be confused with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel), whose expedition allowed her to witness her sister’s engagement. This creative icon shared photos of the event on Twitter on Sept. 23. “Sister got engaged this weekend,” she said, “and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment.” What are sisters for, if not to over-costume oneself for a proposal?

The tweet has more than 100,000 likes, so Merkel’s ingenuity has clearly been celebrated far and wide. Some people were so inspired by her heroic act that they, too, wanted a costumed-relative at their future engagement. “If no one does this for me I’ll be sad,” wrote one user.

Merkel is even leveraging her notoriety by aiming to get noticed by The Ellen Show and Lil Nas X. “Willing to dress up as a plant prop on stage if you’re low on seats,” she said, tagging Ellen DeGeneres‘s program.

She also inquired about getting Rachael Ray cookware, because we can’t all start a wedding registry.

