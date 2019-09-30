Maison Margiela is known for its avant garde designs, but the experimental clothes weren’t what captured the interest of fashion enthusiasts this season, thanks to the distinctive strut of model Leon Dame.

Dame, a German male model, closed the runway show for the iconic French fashion house and with his aggressive, determined walk, became the toast of not only Paris Fashion Week, but the Internet. Clad in a sailor suit-esque leather jacket, white briefs and matching leather sidecap and knee-high heeled boots, Dame’s look was show-stopping — and when paired with his pointed runway walk, the effect was certainly something that would not soon be forgotten.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

This isn’t the first time that controversial creative director John Galliano has called on models to show off their unique gaits for Maison Margiela. In his debut collection for Margiela, Galliano sent models down the runway hunched over with major slouches.

See Dame strut his stuff, much to the delight of the Internet, below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.