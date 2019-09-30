Cardi B has never been one for understated style. From her complete-with-headdress Madonna couture at the 2018 Met Gala to her pearl in an oyster shell gown at the 2019 Grammys, Cardi stays serving iconic fashion looks.

So when she showed up to this year’s Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe floral outfit that covered every inch of her skin (including her face), her fans may have been shook, but they probably weren’t surprised.

Cardi shared a video on Instagram on Saturday of herself posing in front of the Eiffel Tower while decked out in the Richard Quinn-designed look — which features a belted overcoat, knee-length pleated skirt, gloves, high boots, headscarf and face mask all printed in the same blue, white and green floral pattern.

“What’s poppin’ baby? I heard you b—hes were missing me at Fashion Week New York,” she says with her signature cackle. “I’m here to serve it to you motherf—ers, and serve it to you cold.”

Cardi then starts to walk across the street as photographers swarm around her. “Make sure a car don’t hit me ’cause a b—h can’t see,” she says.

But while many thought that Cardi’s full body-covering look was straight fire, some felt that it was inappropriate considering France’s ban on full-face veils has made it so that Muslim women who wear niqabs or burkas are not allowed to do so in public areas.

