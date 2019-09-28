Syria Demands Immediate Withdrawal of All Foreign Military Forces

Syria's Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Richard Drew—AP
By Associated Press
11:45 AM EDT

(UNITED NATIONS) — Syria is demanding the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces, saying it reserves the right to take action if they remain.

“The United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria.” Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem told the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday. “Any foreign forces operating in our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and should withdraw immediately.”

Over more than eight years, Syria’s devastating civil war has drawn numerous foreign militaries and thousands of foreign fighters battling for power.

Most of the country has returned to government control. But rebels and extremists still hold Idlib in the northwest, and the oil-rich northeast, held by U.S.-backed Kurdish groups.

