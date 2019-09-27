House Committees Subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Documents Related to Trump Impeachment Inquiry

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening remarks at an event hosted by the Department of States Energy Resources Governance Initiative, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, on September 26, 2019. Three House committees have jointly issued a subpoena to Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
BRYAN R. SMITH—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:31 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Three House committees have jointly issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees set an Oct. 4 deadline for Pompeo to produce the documents, including many that the lawmakers have been seeking for weeks.

The committees are investigating Trump’s actions repeatedly pressing Ukraine leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Democrats say Trump interfered with the 2020 election and risked national security and are pursuing his impeachment.

The committees also sent a separate letter notifying Pompeo that they have scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks, including former ambassadors Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch and Kurt Volker.

