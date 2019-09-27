Russia's Foreign Minister Says West is 'Out of Step With The Times' at U.N. General Assembly

(UNITED NATIONS) –– Russia’s foreign minister is taking aim at the West, saying its philosophies are out of step with the times.

Sergei Lavrov says “it is hard for the West to accept seeing its centuries-long dominance in world affairs diminishing.” He spoke in a pointed address at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Lavrov also says some Western countries “are trying to impede the development of a polycentric world.”

He also criticized NATO’s decision to attack Libya, which he says split the country apart. He says the West “has its own rules in the Balkans” as well. And under Western intervention, he says, Venezuela’s “statehood was destroyed before our eyes.”

The term “the West,” when said by Russian officials, typically refers to the United States and its sphere of influence in Europe.

Contact us at editors@time.com.