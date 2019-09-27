Haiti Protesters Burn Businesses in Effort to Oust President Jovenel Moise

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Aug. 28, 2019. Moise is urging a pause in protests that have paralyzed the Caribbean nation.
Dieu Nalio Chery—AP
By Associated Press
3:08 PM EDT

(PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti) — Protesters seeking to oust Haitian President Jovenel Moise have attacked businesses and a police station, and opposition leaders are pledging that there will be no peace until he resigns.

Leaders of opposition parties have sent groups of young men onto the streets for three weeks to enforce a shutdown of businesses and public services.

The protesters pledged a massive demonstration Friday to increase pressure on Moises. By midmorning, witnesses said demonstrators had burnt and ransacked a police station in Cite Soleil, a sprawling seaside shantytown. A reporter for radio station Zenith FM said he had seen an Avis car rental office attacked and burnt.

Sen. Youri Latortue, one of the opposition leaders, told Radio Caraibes that “if Jovenel doesn’t resign today, whatever happens to him is not our responsibility.”

