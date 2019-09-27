House Attempts to Overturn Border Wall Provisions, But Trump Likely to Veto

President Donald J. Trump walks along the Colonnade from Marine One to the Oval Office as he returns at the White House on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump, is sure to veto a measure that the House is attempting to overturn as he killed a similar measure in March.
Jabin Botsford––The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Andrew Taylor / AP
1:37 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic-controlled House is making a second attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.

The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.

The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.

Friday’s vote was different because it followed the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled to pay for the border wall, including numerous projects in GOP districts and states.

