El Paso Walmart Tentatively Set to Reopen 3 Months After Mass Shooting Left 22 People Dead

A Walmart employee attends a community memorial service for the 22 victims of the mass shooting at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas on August 14, 2019. On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, Walmart announced the El Paso store is tentatively set to reopen on Nov. 6.
PAUL RATJE—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:38 PM EDT

(EL PASO, Texas) — Walmart has set Nov. 6 for the reopening of its store in El Paso where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting.

In a statement Thursday, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said the date for the Cielo Vista Mall store reopening can’t be guaranteed. She said “there is still much work to be done” on repairs to the scene of the Aug. 3 shootings.

Garcia said store workers temporarily reassigned to other stores will be returning to Cielo Vista Mall in early October to prepare the store.

She also said Walmart is finalizing design plans for a permanent memorial at the store to honor the dead.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius remains jailed without bond awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE