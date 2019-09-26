Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year—nabbing the coveted performance spot at the NFL championship game.

The pairing will mark the first time both Latina singers will perform together. The halftime show will kick off at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla., the NFL said Thursday.

Lopez — who has recently garnered headlines for her lauded performance in Hustlers—and Shakira both tweeted the news. In a statement, Lopez said she had long dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl, and that the occasion would be even more special to her because she would be on stage with “a fellow Latina.”

“I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage,” she said.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this!” Shakira wrote on Twitter.

In a statement, Shakira noted the performance would fall on her birthday.

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world—and to top it off, on my birthday!” she said. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.