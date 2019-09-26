Mark Your Calendars For a 2020 Royal Wedding: Princess Beatrice Announces Her Engagement

This undated photo released by Buckingham Palace shows Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in Italy.
Princess Eugenie—AP
By Associated Press
1:40 PM EDT

(LONDON) — Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.

The 31-year-old princess is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a real estate entrepreneur. Buckingham Palace says the couple became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married,” the couple said.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said in a statement they are “thrilled” with the engagement. “We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” they said.

They said they are “the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man.”

Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE