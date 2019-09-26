Modelesque Gecko Striking a Pose Knows a Thing or Two About Serving Attitude

There’s a new candidate in the running to be America’s next top model—and it’s not a person at all. Instead, it’s a gecko who knows how to strike a pose.

Twitter user @@lolitsjuliav, a.k.a. Julia Vogel, posted a photo of her gecko taking a page from supermodel and America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks’ modeling book and throwing a look over its little shoulder. She fittingly gave the photo an all caps caption, “IM SCREAMING MY GECKO REALLY JUST DID AN “OVER THE SHOULDER” POSE TYRA BANKS WOULD BE SO PROUD…”.

The all-caps worthy photo features the little gecko, shooting a look over her little shoulder and possibly smizing (that’s smiling with the eyes) as Banks encourages all contestants on the modeling reality show to do in photo shoots—or at last those photo shoots where smizing is appropriate.

According to Vogel, the soon-to-be supermodel is a crested gecko named Phoebe, after Phoebe Buffet from Friends, of course. “She is my first ever reptile and has such a special place in my heart,” Vogel told TIME. “I have had her for almost a year now. She’s a very docile little creature, and has always been super easy to handle. Since it’s almost October, I thought I would try and get a cute Halloween/fall photo of her and the next thing I know she channels her inner Tyra Banks!”

The clinical psychology student has always been a huge animal lover and Phoebe is not the only photogenic animal in her menagerie at her home in Springfield, Va., which includes dogs, cats, fish, snails, as well as a bearded dragon and a leopard gecko.

Perhaps Phoebe the gecko will receive some Tyra mail or inspire a gecko-themed ride at Tyra Banks’s supermodel amusement park.

