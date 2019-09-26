U.N. Head Warns World Faces 'Unprecedented Threat' From Violent Extremism and Terrorism

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres speaks at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24, 2019.
DON EMMERT—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:10 PM EDT

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is facing “an unprecedented threat from intolerance, violent extremism and terrorism” that affects every country, exacerbating conflicts and destabilizing entire regions.

The U.N. chief said “the new frontier is cyber-terrorism — the use of social media and the dark web to coordinate attacks, spread propaganda and recruit new followers.”

Guterres spoke at a Security Council ministerial meeting Wednesday organized by Russia on cooperation between the U.N. and three Eurasian organizations in countering terrorism.

He stressed that the response to the “unprecedented” terrorist threat “must complement security measures with prevention efforts that identify and address root causes, while always respecting human rights.”

The U.S. and its Western allies stressed the importance of respecting human rights in counter-terrorism operations

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE