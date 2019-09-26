Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is facing “an unprecedented threat from intolerance, violent extremism and terrorism” that affects every country, exacerbating conflicts and destabilizing entire regions.

The U.N. chief said “the new frontier is cyber-terrorism — the use of social media and the dark web to coordinate attacks, spread propaganda and recruit new followers.”

Guterres spoke at a Security Council ministerial meeting Wednesday organized by Russia on cooperation between the U.N. and three Eurasian organizations in countering terrorism.

He stressed that the response to the “unprecedented” terrorist threat “must complement security measures with prevention efforts that identify and address root causes, while always respecting human rights.”

The U.S. and its Western allies stressed the importance of respecting human rights in counter-terrorism operations

