World
Search
Sign In
imfEconomist Who Grew up in Communist Bulgaria Is Named New IMF Chief
International Monetary Fund
CongressThe White House Thought the Trump-Ukraine Call Summary Would Quiet Democrats. It Did the Opposite
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Speaks On The House Impeachment Inquiry
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesReview: Renée Zellweger Captures Judy Garland's Dazzling Essence in Judy
DSCF0831.RAF
UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY-DIPLOMACY
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres speaks at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24, 2019.  DON EMMERT—AFP/Getty Images
United Nations

U.N. Head Warns World Faces 'Unprecedented Threat' From Violent Extremism and Terrorism

Associated Press
Sep 25, 2019

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the world is facing "an unprecedented threat from intolerance, violent extremism and terrorism" that affects every country, exacerbating conflicts and destabilizing entire regions.

The U.N. chief said "the new frontier is cyber-terrorism — the use of social media and the dark web to coordinate attacks, spread propaganda and recruit new followers."

Guterres spoke at a Security Council ministerial meeting Wednesday organized by Russia on cooperation between the U.N. and three Eurasian organizations in countering terrorism.

He stressed that the response to the "unprecedented" terrorist threat "must complement security measures with prevention efforts that identify and address root causes, while always respecting human rights."

The U.S. and its Western allies stressed the importance of respecting human rights in counter-terrorism operations

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME