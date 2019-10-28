While there are certainly no shortages of Halloween costumes modeled after celebrities and their distinctive styles, celebrities themselves have been getting very into the costume game themselves, dressing to the nines for fall’s most thrilling holiday.

While some, like Halloween legend Heidi Klum, have already gotten into the spirit with spooky designer duds ahead of her annual Halloween bash where she’ll famously debut yet another over-the-top costume, plenty of other celebs have already brought their A game to Halloween festivities. Look no further than new mama Gabrielle Union, who referenced one of her most beloved roles by dressing up as Bring It On cheerleader Isis in a matching costume with baby Kaavia James. Meanwhile, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake went meta while making a case for the non-cheesy couples costume with Biel dressing as Timberlake at the height of his boy band fame in *NSYNC, while Timberlake came attired as her microphone.

From the ghoulish to the glamorous, here’s a look back at the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019.

Best Mommy and Me costume: Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union and her mini-me, baby daughter Kaavia James, dressed up as Union’s beloved Bring It On cheerleader, Isis.

Best Casual Halloween Flex: Heidi Klum

While Heidi’s probably best known for her labor-intensive over-the-top costumes and fabulous Halloween parties, she showed that she’s great at being spooky in the downtime too – just look at her casual Moschino and Prada Halloween duds.

Best Couples Costume: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

While couples costumes can easily veer into cheesy territory, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake brought the laughs when she dressed up as him during his boy band*NSYNC hey day, while he dressed up as her microphone.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.