The Most Over-the-Top Costumes From Heidi Klum's Crazy Halloween Party

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
By Cady Lang and Raisa Bruner
12:11 PM EDT

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum reigns supreme. The supermodel is famous for her wild and star-studded Halloween parties and the even more outrageous costumes that she wears to them, often going the extra mile with prosthetics and elaborate props. With her alien-like costume this year, gruesomely impressive with spilling intestines and metal plates and tubes, 2019 was obviously no exception.

But it wasn’t just Klum who brought the heat when it came to elaborate disguises. Her celebrity guests showed their mettle with costumes that ranged from gruesome to gorgeous. Take for instance the slew of models like Martha Hunt, Georgia Fowler, Charlotte D’Alessio and Duckie Thot who showed up and showed out in perfect re-makes of costumes like Betty Boop and Audrey Hepburn. Or there was Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye, who committed to celebrating the death of Blockbuster in a tongue-in-cheek look. From Neil Patrick Harris to Maluma to Dylan Sprouse, it was truly a night to remember.

A look at the very best celebrity costumes of Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween bash, below.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Mike Coppola—Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Antonio Estrada and Jesus Estrada attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Noam Galai—Getty Images for Heidi Klum

 

Benito Skinner and Terrence O'Connor attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Phillipe Blond and David Blond attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic

 

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Charlotte D'Alessio attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Taylor Hill attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Maluma attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Duckie Thot attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Martha Hunt attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic
Georgia Fowler attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party at Cathédrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City.
Gotham—FilmMagic

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com and Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE