Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu Tasked With Forming a New Government After Tight Election

(JERUSALEM) –– The office of Israel’s president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government.

Wednesday’s decision came after President Reuven Rivlin’s attempts to broker a unity government between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, failed.

Rivlin and Netanyahu were to give statements later Wednesday.

Netanyahu faces an uphill struggle. After a tight election, his Likud party, along with smaller allied parties, controls 55 seats, short of the required 61-seat majority in parliament.

His former ally, the Yisrael Beitenu party, refuses to sit in a government with Netanyahu’s ultra-religious partners. And dovish opposition parties are unlikely to back Netanyahu.

He now has up to six weeks to form a coalition. If he fails, Gantz will likely be given a chance.

