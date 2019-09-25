Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu Tasked With Forming a New Government After Tight Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after being tasked by President Reuven Rivlin (not in frame) with forming a new government, during a press conference in Jerusalem on September 25, 2019. - Israel's president tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government after last week's deadlocked elections, his office announced, the announcement followed a joint meeting between President Reuven Rivlin, Netanyahu and the premier's main challenger Benny Gantz.
MENAHEM KAHANA—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:00 PM EDT

(JERUSALEM) –– The office of Israel’s president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government.

Wednesday’s decision came after President Reuven Rivlin’s attempts to broker a unity government between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, failed.

Rivlin and Netanyahu were to give statements later Wednesday.

Netanyahu faces an uphill struggle. After a tight election, his Likud party, along with smaller allied parties, controls 55 seats, short of the required 61-seat majority in parliament.

His former ally, the Yisrael Beitenu party, refuses to sit in a government with Netanyahu’s ultra-religious partners. And dovish opposition parties are unlikely to back Netanyahu.

He now has up to six weeks to form a coalition. If he fails, Gantz will likely be given a chance.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE