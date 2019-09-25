Pelosi Says Congress 'Must Act' After Trump-Ukraine Transcripts Released

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as she arrives to meet with her caucus the morning after declaring she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Associated Press
1:40 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) –– House Democratic leaders are calling President Donald Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine president a “shake down” of a foreign leader for his own reelection campaign.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Trump “engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections” and national security.

The Trump administration released a rough transcript of the call in which Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, says Trump sounds like a “mafia boss.”

He calls it “powerful evidence” of an impeachable office.

The House has opened an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s actions and the administration’s refusal to turn over a whistleblower’s complaint.

Pelosi said, “Congress must act.”

