(UNITED NATIONS) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is accusing the United States of “merciless economic terrorism” and “international piracy.”

Tensions are running particularly high between Iran and the United States since President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw the U.S. from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers. Trump has since re-imposed and expanded sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil exports and crippling its economy.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly gathering Wednesday that Iran would not negotiate on the nuclear issue as long as sanctions remain in place.

He said Iran has “resisted the most merciless economic terrorism.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.