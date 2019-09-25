Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s four-month-old baby Archie Harrison made a public appearance on the royal family’s current stop in South Africa.
Harry and Meghan took Archie to meet with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, on Wednesday. Ahead of his meeting with the bishop and famed anti-apartheid activist, Archie made his video debut on Instagram, with a video of the family walking to greet Tutu captioned, “Arch meets Archie!” that was posted to the family’s sussexroyal Instagram account.
After the posed photos taken to commemorate his birth and christening, the occasion marks baby Archie’s first official royal photo op, with his parents mostly choosing to keep him out of the spotlight. (In July, a series of blurry photos caught Archie — mostly swaddled by Markle — at a polo match in which Prince Harry was playing.)
In a video of the meeting between both families, Meghan can be heard calling Archie an “old soul,” as Tutu-Gxashe says, “you like the ladies,” amid laughter.
The couple’s remaining time in Africa will include Harry traveling on his own to Botswana, and later, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan will stay in Cape Town for meetings with women entrepreneurs and to visit a charity that trains women with HIV to be frontline health workers.