Coming off the heels of its big Emmys wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag, October will be a relatively quiet month for Amazon Prime Video. But the streaming service is still adding new movies, TV shows and original content to its offerings.

Among its seven original series drops is Modern Love, arguably its most high-profile premiere of the month. The anthology series is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and stars include Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Tina Fey.

Movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon this month include Annabelle Comes Home and Midsommar — both just in time for Halloween — as well as Toy Story 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in October 2019

Available TBD

Jestination Unknown: Season 1

One Mic Stand: Season 1

Available Oct. 4

Goliath: Season 3

Available Oct. 11

Costume Quest: Season 1b

Available Oct. 18

Modern Love: Season 1

Available Oct. 25

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in October 2019

Available Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Astro Boy (2009)

Hoosiers (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Accused (1988)

The Great Gabbo (1929)

Glorifying the American Girl (1929)

Available Oct. 3

High Life (2018)

Available Oct. 18

Kill Chain (2019)

Available Oct. 26

Killing Zoe (1993)

Available Oct. 28

Unforgotten: Season 3

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Available Oct. 30

In Search of Greatness (2018)

Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in October 2019

Available Oct. 1

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Available Oct. 8

Annabelle Comes Home

Midsommar

Toy Story 4

