Trump Suggests Prime Minister Narendra Modi Be Known as the 'Father of India'

(UNITED NATIONS) –– President Donald Trump is suggesting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi be known as the “father of India” because of his success in uniting the nation.

Trump had nothing but laudatory words for Modi as the two met Tuesday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly for their second meeting in three days.

Trump had traveled to Houston, Texas, on Sunday to join 50,000 Indian Americans in a big Texas welcome for Modi.

In his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, Trump took note of how Modi was cheered in Texas by members of the Indian diaspora, saying it was like Elvis had returned.

Trump says the U.S. and India are close to signing a trade agreement that would set the stage for a more comprehensive deal down the road.

