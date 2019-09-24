President Trump Supports Boris Johnson After Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Loses in Court

By Associated Press
1:21 PM EDT

(UNITED NATIONS) –– President Donald Trump is seeking to assure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he’ll win future court battles after his suspension of Parliament was ruled illegal.

Trump says his administration lost a series of rulings during his first months in office, but it has since won major cases regarding funding for the border wall and granting asylum.

Trump says that after the initial losses, “we’ve almost run the table.” He says “we’ve won a lot of decisions. I’m sure that’s going to happen to you.”

Johnson says in response to Trump’s assurance, “we’re not counting our chickens and we’re full of respect” for the court.

They met Tuesday during the United Nations General Assembly.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE