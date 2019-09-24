(UNITED NATIONS) –– President Donald Trump is seeking to assure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he’ll win future court battles after his suspension of Parliament was ruled illegal.

Trump says his administration lost a series of rulings during his first months in office, but it has since won major cases regarding funding for the border wall and granting asylum.

Trump says that after the initial losses, “we’ve almost run the table.” He says “we’ve won a lot of decisions. I’m sure that’s going to happen to you.”

Johnson says in response to Trump’s assurance, “we’re not counting our chickens and we’re full of respect” for the court.

They met Tuesday during the United Nations General Assembly.

