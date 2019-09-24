Trump Defends 'America First' Policy in U.N. Speech, Says the Future Belongs to 'Patriots' Over 'Globalists'

In his third-ever address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump spoke in support of his administration’s “America First” policies, arguing that the future belongs to “patriots” over “globalists.”

Speaking before the U.N.’s 193-member body, Trump used his platform to argue in favor of his Administration’s withdrawal from multiple internationally agreed-upon treaties such as the Iran nuclear deal and the United Nations Arms Trade.

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first,” he said. “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

So far, Trump’s time at the U.N. has been a lonely one. He briefly stopped by the main hall of the U.N. to discuss global climate change, but then headed to a separate meeting on global violations of religious freedoms. He is scheduled to spend much of his three days at the U.N. in one-on-one meetings with other leaders.

