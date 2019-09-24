Teen's Unruly Dry Shampoo Can Blasts Through Sun Roof But Probably Smells Incredible

Dry shampoo can be a life saver, but sometimes it seems those life-saving bottles can’t be trusted.

One Missouri mom said her daughter’s can of Equate dry shampoo exploded inside her car, shooting through the sunroof and landing 50 feet away. Christine Bader Debrecht said the lid of the can was closed, and thankfully, her daughter was not in the car at the time.

“I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or even injury,” Debrecht said in the post on Thursday, which has been shared by thousands.

The hot September weather threatened the aerosol can, which comes with a warning that it “may explode if heated.”

The dry shampoo can in question. Christine Bader Debrecht

“Equate Dry Shampoo includes a specific warning, like most aerosol products, that it may explode if heated and not stored as directed,” Equate’s owner, Walmart, said in a statement, according to NBC.

Debrecht told NBC’s St. Louis affiliate that when she and her daughter first discovered the car’s horrible damage, she couldn’t even figure out what had happened. “We thought something fell down from the sky,” she said.

While rubbing some dry shampoo into your hair is often the most necessary during a sweaty day, keeping a bottle in your car now comes with some glass-shattering consequences.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.