Jennifer Lawrence shared her top wedding registry picks on Amazon so don’t be surprised if her fans are suddenly thinking about getting a marble cheese slicer and copper fire pit.

The Silver Linings Playbook and Dark Phoenix star, who confirmed her engagement to art gallerist Cooke Maroney in February, also shared some details about the nuptial-planning process. “Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” the introduction on Lawrence’s wedding registry guide says. “For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items.”

It’s common practice to register for wedding gifts at large retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Macy’s, giving your friends and family the opportunity to buy gifts that you actually want. It appears that the actor has revealed her affinity for hosting cocktail parties and reading the legendary Joy of Cooking cookbook.

J-Law’s guide is divided up into seven categories for hosting/happy hours, outdoor entertaining, travel, kitchenware, health and wellness, setting the table and smart home products.

The hosting and kitchenware sections are full of staples like martini glasses, a cutting board, a rolling pin and a food processor, but additions like a pasta machine and a copper fondue set speak to Lawrence’s pizzazz and style. For outdoor entertaining, she recommends a pizza stone and a teal furniture set. Travel essentials? Look no further than a Kindle, Apple AirPods and a cashmere pajama set.

Clearly, an engagement is not a prerequisite for these recommendations, which also include an aroma diffuser and weighted blanket.

As part of her collaboration with Amazon, Lawrence said she made a donating to Amazon Conservation, a nonprofit that works to protect the Amazon rainforest.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.