If you’ve spent any time on the Internet in recent years, chances are you’ve seen Drew Scanlon’s face. His visage, a blonde, blue-eyed white guy blinking incredulously, has become the go-to GIF meme for anyone who’s looking to show surprise or disbelief.

Now, Scanlon is using his Internet fame to hopefully champion a good cause. Scanlon took to Twitter to ask his followers and those who have found joy using his image on the Internet to ask them to donate to the National MS Society as a part of a biking fundraiser that he’s participating in.

Scanlon, who noted that he’s riding for two of his close friends and their families who suffer from MS, or Multiple Sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system that interrupts communication between the brain and the body, hoped that his status as a meme would be able to help others.

“If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research,” he wrote on his fundraising page. “I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time!”

So far, it appears that Scanlon’s approach is working. His team has raised over $30k so far. See his Twitter petition below.

