The Game of Thrones finale saw Sansa Stark and Jon Snow share an emotional farewell hug before Jon left King’s Landing for the Wall to live out the rest of his life in exile. The half-siblings (er, cousins) seemed all-but-sure they would never see each other again, a truth that made their goodbye all the more heartbreaking.

Luckily, in real life, there’s nothing keeping Sophie Turner and Kit Harington from seeing each other on a semi-regular basis and gifting Game of Thrones fans with touching reunion footage. And that’s exactly what the former costars did at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ahead of Game of Thrones‘ win for Best Drama Series at Sunday night’s awards ceremony, Turner and Harington were spotted sharing a hug — which was reminiscent of both Jon and Sansa’s finale hug and their tearjerking reunion at the Wall in season 6 — and some words of support with each other. “You look so handsome,” Turner can be heard exclaiming in a video of the moment that was posted to Twitter by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg.

You can’t help but love that the Stark bond is obviously still going strong. See some reactions to Turner and Harington’s reunion below.

