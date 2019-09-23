The writer and comedian Emily Heller couldn’t make it to the red carpet before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards this year, but still wanted to make her presence felt.

Heller, a writer for HBO’s Barry, which received 17 Emmy nominations, put the decision of what she should (theoretically) wear on the red carpet in the hands of Twitter, posting a series of photos in a green suit so people could edit their dream looks on to her.

“I won’t have time to walk the press line at the Emmys this year, so I’m leaving my red carpet look up to you,” she wrote.

People immediately complied. Some entries included Heller wearing food-themed dresses, including a potato number and an avocado bib.

Lady Gaga’s Ally from A Star Is Born also provided inspiration.

Another entry showed Heller wearing an Emmy itself, while others told her to dress like Robin.

The trippiest, most meta take made use of Heller’s own face.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.