Promoter Cancels Remainder of Area 51 Event Due to Low Turnout

From left, Alex Clark, Carolyn Milner, Audrie Clark and Lucinda Clark dance near their car outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev.
John Locher—AP
By Associated Press
12:30 PM EDT

(HIKO, Nev.) –– A promoter has canceled a second day of music, speakers and movies in Hiko (HI’-koh), tied to ongoing “Storm Area 51” festivities in the Nevada desert.

“Area 51 Basecamp” organizer Keith Wright says that after drawing just 500 attendees at a Friday event planned for 5,000, he had to pull the plug.

He says campers can stay until Sunday.

Wright says the event at George Harris’ Alien Research Center was safe for people who showed up, but became an obvious financial loss.

In Rachel, Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West says a slate of musical entertainment will continue as planned until midnight for the several thousand revelers at the “Alienstock” event she’s hosting.

West says she’s sad to hear the Hiko festival didn’t succeed.

