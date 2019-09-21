President Donald Trump Is Talking Longer and Tweeting More Than in Past Years: Report

President Donald Trump is holding longer campaign rallies and tweeting more than he did in 2018, which was more than 2017, CNN’s Daniel Dale reported Saturday.

Trump’s tweeting has increased by 43% compared to last year — averaging about 83 tweets per week — and his retweeting has increased by 326%, according to data Dale gathered from the website Factba.se. In 2018, he tweeted about 58 times per week, a 91% increased compared to 2017.

According to Dale, Trump’s campaign rally speeches have been 26% longer in 2019 than they were in 2018. They’ve extended from an average of around an hour and five minutes to an average of an hour and 22 minutes. Seven of Trump’s 10 longest rally speeches have happened in 2019.

Dale reports Trump also appears on camera an average of 25 minutes more per week than he did last year — a 19% increase.

