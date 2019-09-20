Trump Stresses Restraint On Iran Ahead of Meeting With Military Leaders After Oil Strikes

(BUQAYQ, Saudi Arabia) –– As he weighs his options on Iran, President Donald Trump is stressing restraint as he prepares to meet with military leaders.

Trump said Friday that during the 2016 presidential campaign, some of his critics warned that he would get the United States into war. Trump says he could have easily ordered military strikes against Iran, but doesn’t want to have to do that.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Trump has been stepping up financial sanctions on Iran in the wake of attacks on key Saudi oil installations. Iran denies being involved in the attack and its foreign minister warns any retaliatory strike on it by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will result in “an all-out war.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence have condemned the attack on Saudi oil facilities as an “act of war.”

Trump’s comments come as he spoke with reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Contact us at editors@time.com.