The believers have assembled near Area 51, and some are predictably “trying” to deliver on the promise to “raid Area 51.” Well, at least they look like they’re making some valiant efforts anyway.

The unifying satirical Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” got people from all corners of the internet raid plotting, with memes focused on discovering and stealing all of the aliens that are allegedly kept there. So many people signed up that it morphed into multiple music festivals.

A festival seemed a little more practical than capturing aliens, but it looks like people haven’t let the raid go. Yes, it would appear that not everyone is totally joking about the raid.

Intrigued by the most enduringly popular meme of the year that was clearly a complete joke. People appear to be pretty determined to get as close as they can to Area 51, from the looks of Area 51 YouTube videos and livestreams.

So even if you can’t get in on the revelry, you can check out all of the visitors documenting their comical “investigations.”

This band of “raiders” weren’t exactly successful, but they do get points for trying.

This. Kid. Shout-out to this legend doing the Naruto run behind a live TV report. If anyone’s going to witness alien activity, it’s this guy.

And it looks like this attempt did not get very far.

When faced with the prospect of people flooding into Area 51 from all over the world, the military was not having it. And neither were local residents. The “Storm Area 51” joke got so pervasive that the Air Force briefed people with a warning, and Rachel, Nev. residents began doing everything they could to control the expected chaos.

But as the original event creator said it best: No one can stop all of them.

None of the warnings have deterred some people who appear to be curious from trying to get close to the secretive facility that has enthralled conspiracy theorists.

For the uninitiated, the highly secretive military base became the subject of highly amusing jokes back in July.

And now, as promised, enthusiasts for all kinds of extraterrestrial lore and a rollicking good time have descended on Rachel, Nevada for one of them. (Brothers of Alien Rock, the Weird Kids and Speed of Light are among the bands who told TIME they’re going to perform at the festival in Rachel.)

When the original viral event creator, Matty Roberts, backed out of the Rachel, Nevada, citing safety concerns, it appeared that things would be more manageable because he was expected to be a big draw.

“Frankly, we are breathing a sigh of relief,” said Joerg Arnu, an active Rachel resident since 2003 who previously told TIME that he was against Alienstock. “It feels like mission accomplished.”

Just what happens this weekend remains to be seen.

And of course, opportunities to stage a faux raid abound.

Somewhat surprisingly, two YouTubers did attempt to visit the site, despite seeing the “No Trespassing” signs, and were promptly arrested for trespassing recently. So for those interested in actually storming the gates, this is no joke.

It would appear, raiders—with a sense of humor—aren’t entirely unwelcome. Read on for what it’s really like to when someone tries to visit Area 51.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.