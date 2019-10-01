Here's Everything New on Netflix in October 2019 — and What's Leaving

Break out the pumpkin spice lattes and the scary movies. October is here, and Netflix came prepared with films and TV shows to keep you cozy indoors.

As usual, the streaming giant has its own original films and series to premiere. The Laundromat, Stephen Soderbergh’s film starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, is based on the Panama Papers scandal. The Netflix-produced drama, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and hit limited theaters on Sept. 27, is available online Oct. 18.

Dolemite Is My Name, a biopic, features Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian, actor and musician who was considered the godfather of rap music. Dolemite premieres online Oct. 25, following a limited theatrical release.

One highly anticipated release, arriving on Oct. 11, is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which picks up with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of that show’s 2013 series finale.

To get ready for Halloween, check out Rattlesnake, a psychological horror movie directed by Zak Hilditch, on Oct. 25. The second season of Netflix’s Insatiable is also airing this month. You can watch the satirical comedy, starring Debbie Ryan, on Oct. 11.

The network is continuing a new experiment with rolling out a show’s episodes week by week, like its counterparts on network television, with Rhythm and Flow, a hip-hop competition. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will host, with new episodes airing Wednesdays, starting Oct. 9. For comedy fans, animated series Big Mouth returns with its third season on Oct. 4, and the fifth season of Schitt’s Creek, Eugene and Dan Levy’s comedy from the CBC, will air on Netflix on Oct. 10.

Here’s everything new coming to Netflix in October 2019.

Availability TBD

My Next Guest With David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan

Available Oct. 1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’

Available Oct. 2

Living Undocumented

Ready to Mingle (Solteras)

Rotten: Season 2

Available Oct. 3

Seis Manos

Available Oct. 4

Big Mouth: Season 3

Creeped Out: Season 2

In the Tall Grass

Peaky Blinders: Season 5

Raising Dion

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Available Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth

Available Oct. 7

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Available Oct. 9

Rhythm + Flow

Available Oct. 10

Ultramarine Magmell

Available Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Forest of Love

Fractured

Haunted: Season 2

Insatiable: Season 2

La influencia

Plan Coeur: Season 2

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2

Available Oct. 12

Banlieusards

Available Oct. 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Available Oct. 17

The Unlisted

Available Oct. 18

The Yard (Avlu)

Baby: Season 2

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers: Season 2

The Laundromat

Living With Yourself

MeatEater: Season 8

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon: Seasons 1-2

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Available Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Available Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Available Oct. 24

Daybreak

Available Oct. 25

Brigada Costa del Sol

Brotherhood

Dolemite Is My Name

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3

The Kominsky Method: Season 2

Monzon

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

It Takes a Lunatic

Available Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug

Little Miss Sumo

Available Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy

Available Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine

Available Oct. 31

Kengan Ashura: Part II

Nowhere Man

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2019

Available Oct. 1

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Available Oct. 7

The Water Diviner

Available Oct. 9

After

Available Oct. 10

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Available Oct. 15

Dark Crimes

Available Oct. 16

Sinister 2

Available Oct. 17

The Karate Kid

Available Oct. 19

Men in Black

Available Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Available Oct. 23

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Available Oct. 24

Revenge of Pontianak

Available Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Available Oct. 28

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Available Oct. 31

Raging Bull

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2019

Leaving Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving Oct. 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving Oct. 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 15

El Internado: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Oct. 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving Oct. 25

The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Oct. 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

