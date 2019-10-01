Here's Everything New on Netflix in October 2019 — and What's Leaving

Break out the pumpkin spice lattes and the scary movies. October is here, and Netflix came prepared with films and TV shows to keep you cozy indoors.
As usual, the streaming giant has its own original films and series to premiere. The Laundromat, Stephen Soderbergh’s film starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, is based on the Panama Papers scandal. The Netflix-produced drama, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and hit limited theaters on Sept. 27, is available online Oct. 18.
Dolemite Is My Name, a biopic, features Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian, actor and musician who was considered the godfather of rap music. Dolemite premieres online Oct. 25, following a limited theatrical release.
One highly anticipated release, arriving on Oct. 11, is El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which picks up with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of that show’s 2013 series finale.
To get ready for Halloween, check out Rattlesnake, a psychological horror movie directed by Zak Hilditch, on Oct. 25. The second season of Netflix’s Insatiable is also airing this month. You can watch the satirical comedy, starring Debbie Ryan, on Oct. 11.
The network is continuing a new experiment with rolling out a show’s episodes week by week, like its counterparts on network television, with Rhythm and Flow, a hip-hop competition. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will host, with new episodes airing Wednesdays, starting Oct. 9. For comedy fans, animated series Big Mouth returns with its third season on Oct. 4, and the fifth season of Schitt’s Creek, Eugene and Dan Levy’s comedy from the CBC, will air on Netflix on Oct. 10.
Here’s everything new coming to Netflix in October 2019.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in October 2019
Availability TBD
My Next Guest With David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan
Available Oct. 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’
Available Oct. 2
Living Undocumented
Ready to Mingle (Solteras)
Rotten: Season 2
Available Oct. 3
Seis Manos
Available Oct. 4
Big Mouth: Season 3
Creeped Out: Season 2
In the Tall Grass
Peaky Blinders: Season 5
Raising Dion
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
Available Oct. 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth
Available Oct. 7
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween
Available Oct. 9
Rhythm + Flow
Available Oct. 10
Ultramarine Magmell
Available Oct. 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Forest of Love
Fractured
Haunted: Season 2
Insatiable: Season 2
La influencia
Plan Coeur: Season 2
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2
Available Oct. 12
Banlieusards
Available Oct. 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land
Available Oct. 17
The Unlisted
Available Oct. 18
The Yard (Avlu)
Baby: Season 2
Eli
Interior Design Masters
The House of Flowers: Season 2
The Laundromat
Living With Yourself
MeatEater: Season 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
Seventeen
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2
Tell Me Who I Am
Toon: Seasons 1-2
Unnatural Selection
Upstarts
Available Oct. 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Available Oct. 23
Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Available Oct. 24
Daybreak
Available Oct. 25
Brigada Costa del Sol
Brotherhood
Dolemite Is My Name
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3
The Kominsky Method: Season 2
Monzon
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!)
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
It Takes a Lunatic
Available Oct. 28
A 3 Minute Hug
Little Miss Sumo
Available Oct. 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart and Classy
Available Oct. 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine
Available Oct. 31
Kengan Ashura: Part II
Nowhere Man
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in October 2019
Available Oct. 1
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Available Oct. 7
The Water Diviner
Available Oct. 9
After
Available Oct. 10
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Available Oct. 15
Dark Crimes
Available Oct. 16
Sinister 2
Available Oct. 17
The Karate Kid
Available Oct. 19
Men in Black
Available Oct. 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Available Oct. 23
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Available Oct. 24
Revenge of Pontianak
Available Oct. 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Available Oct. 28
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Available Oct. 31
Raging Bull
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in October 2019
Leaving Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving Oct. 5
Despicable Me 3
Leaving Oct. 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Leaving Oct. 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving Oct. 15
El Internado: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Oct. 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving Oct. 25
The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Oct. 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game