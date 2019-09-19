Good dads are true superheroes — especially when they’re getting mercilessly burned by their kids. In a now-viral video that is cracking the internet up, one such heroic dad can be seen recovering as best he can after his daughter’s brutal honesty throws him for a loop.

The video, which was captured by a security camera and shared on Facebook by the father in question, Justin Weissman, shows him leaving the house with his kid when she pipes up to tell him that she loves him. He responds in kind before she can finish her thought, clearly unaware of the verbal shot to the heart he’s about to take. “Not as much as mommy,” she concludes.

“Alright, thank you for that,” Weissman good-naturedly responds after absorbing the blow.

“Not only do security cameras help protect you and your property, every once in a while, if you’re lucky, they capture the most precious and humbling moments,” he hilariously captioned the clip.

Watch the video below.

