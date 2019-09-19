Brands being called out for being racist, sexist, fat-shaming or problematic in any other way by the Internet has become a common practice in recent years, something that Lilly Singh used as fodder for the monologue for her new show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, now in its first week, on Wednesday night.

The YouTube sensation-turned newly minted late night funny woman took brands like Gucci, H&M and even FitBit to task for products that have caught flak for either using racist imagery and text or in the case of FitBit, structuring the functionality for a narrow demographic: white people.

“It blows my mind how many major corporations are completely clueless,” Singh cracked. “From racism to fat-shaming, you’d think all these brands were running for president!”

While Singh used the jokes to talk about the need for inclusivity at all levels of a company, she also used a parody sketch about a FitBit-esque brand called Step Buddies to address the very real effects of casual racism.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.