As alien enthusiasts arrive at a remote patch of the Nevada desert, one young hero has already emerged from the legion people who have pledged to invade Area 51, and finally “see them aliens.”

The event, which was given the name “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” suggests that people from around the world gather in the Nevada desert to invade the site. The gathering and jokingly “planned” invasion of the secure military site has made headlines around the world as the military and local residents brace themselves for crowds.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

One part of the event that has garnered ever so slightly less attention, though, is the proposed method of invasion. The Area 51 invasion originator suggested that everyone pouring into the military base do so as a “Naruto run”, inspired by Naruto Uzumaki the Japanese manga character who runs with head down and arms stretched behind. (The event creator Matty Roberts did a demo in interviews.)

One young attendee clearly got the Naruto memo, though. When a local news team arrived to report on the scene near Area 51 in advance of the invasion, a kid ran behind the reporter with head down and arms held back Naruto style. The glorious moment was caught on camera by Twitter user @MunaNawabit1 who shared the video clip on the social media site. The kid’s genius was quickly recognized by other Twitter users who shared the clip, ensuring that with one brief jog the kid ran straight into the Area 51 record books.

Contact us at editors@time.com.