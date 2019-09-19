Woman Convicted of Urging Suicidal Boyfriend to Kill Himself Asks for Parole After 7 Months

Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court in Taunton, MA on Jun. 16, 2017 to hear the verdict in her trial. Carter, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life, is now asking for early release.
Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
By Associated Press
Updated: September 19, 2019 11:15 AM ET

(NATICK, Mass.) — The Massachusetts woman sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life is asking for early release.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to appear Thursday before the state Parole Board after serving seven months.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The 22-year-old woman, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s death in 2014, began her sentence in February.

Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide in a parking lot. When he had second thoughts, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.

Carter’s attorneys argued her texts were constitutionally protected free speech. Her conviction has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE