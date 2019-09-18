Ralph Lauren is paying tribute to his most famous fictional employee, Rachel Green, with a Friends-inspired collection that’s launching in honor of the beloved sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

Rachel Green, who was played by Jennifer Aniston, was known for being a fashionista and an avid trendsetter for many of the ’90s styles, so the collection, which is fittingly titled “The One Where They Wear Ralph Lauren,” is only appropriate.

“Just as Friends proved to be a perennial favorite series for viewers over the last 25 years, this collection reflects Ralph Lauren’s timeless styles and archetypes that have remained a go-to for the modern working woman,” said Ralph Lauren via a press release. “The collection is a celebration of the brand’s role in the series.”

The collection includes preppy princess styles like cashmere turtlenecks, structured leather blazers, and pleated miniskirts that would make Rachel Green proud to wear to work or to grab coffee at Central Perk.

See Ralph Lauren’s Friends-inspired collection for the show’s 25th anniversary below.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.